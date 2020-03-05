KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, March 5th

We can expect plenty of sunshine for the next couple of days to end our work week. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for highs, and our lows will only be dropping to the mid to upper 40’s. Over the weekend, we will see an increase in cloud coverage, and Sunday will have scattered rain showers for most of us. Highs will maintain in the low 70’s before we get to next week, with upper 70’s expected for local highs.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!