KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, March 4th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

43°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

45°F Fair Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

50°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

49°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Partly cloudy skies for the day can be expected around the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-20 mph. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with gusty winds coming in up to 25 miles per hour. A cold front in the morning will push through, so temperatures will only raise to the 60s for highs. Heading into next week, we will have a warming trend, and highs by next Wednesday will be closer to the 90 degree mark.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

43°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

47°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

45°F Fair Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

50°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

49°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 81° 48°

Friday

67° / 41°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 67° 41°

Saturday

64° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 45°

Sunday

66° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 66° 48°

Monday

72° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 72° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 75° 58°

Wednesday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

53°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
53°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

10 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

12 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

1 AM
Clear
1%
58°

55°

2 AM
Clear
1%
55°

53°

3 AM
Clear
1%
53°

51°

4 AM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

7 AM
Clear
0%
48°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.