KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, March 4th
Partly cloudy skies for the day can be expected around the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-20 mph. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with gusty winds coming in up to 25 miles per hour. A cold front in the morning will push through, so temperatures will only raise to the 60s for highs. Heading into next week, we will have a warming trend, and highs by next Wednesday will be closer to the 90 degree mark.
