KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, March 26th

Another day in the 90s for us in Concho Valley, with some areas expected to break record highs. Mostly sunny skies can be expected, so make sure to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of fluids if you do decide to head outdoors.

Lows tonight will drop to the 60s, and clouds will continue to increase in our area. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies, with highs barely hitting the 90s for most. Overnight showers and possible thunderstorms could develop getting into the weekend, where we can expect temperatures to drop to average, sitting in the mid 70s.

More Stories for you

• San Angelo ISD continues to serve free meals to students

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Independent School District child nutrition department will continue to prepare and…

• How one local martial arts academy is helping everyone stay fit during the shutdown

San Angelo, TX — Lots of people have been staying at home with their kids during the covid-19 pandemic. Working, t…

• Abilene and Wylie Robotics Programs collaborate with Hendrick Medical Center creating automated bed tables

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene and Wylie ISD Robotics Programs are collaborating with Hendrick Medical Center,…

• Good News: Sterling County Nursing Home residents have some fun despite current hardships

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Nursing Home staff and residents had some fun despite the COVID-19…

• Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County

At 12:55 p.m. on March 25, 2020, the City of San Angelo confirmed a second case of COVID-19, or the Coronavirus, in…

• CVHP News: March 25, 2020. Updates from around the City of San Angelo and West Texas

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News. Download our FREE app: Android users, c…