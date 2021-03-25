KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, March 25th
San Angelo45°F Fair Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee45°F Fair Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado43°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon44°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden44°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
We can expect to have plenty of sunshine for our Thursday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for highs and winds coming from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be ending the work week with sunshine, and highs will be in the 70s again. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the south up to 25 miles per hour. We could see a few late night showers Saturday overnight into Sunday, then a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the first half of next week.
