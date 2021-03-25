KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, March 25th

More KLST Weather
Fair

San Angelo

45°F Fair Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

45°F Fair Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

44°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

44°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

We can expect to have plenty of sunshine for our Thursday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for highs and winds coming from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be ending the work week with sunshine, and highs will be in the 70s again. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the south up to 25 miles per hour. We could see a few late night showers Saturday overnight into Sunday, then a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 73° 47°

Friday

84° / 54°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 84° 54°

Saturday

84° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 84° 52°

Sunday

71° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 46°

Monday

77° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 77° 54°

Tuesday

85° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 85° 54°

Wednesday

72° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 72° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
45°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

3 AM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

4 AM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

5 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

7 AM
Clear
1%
48°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

