KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, March 19th

Some sunshine is expected to stick around for the morning and early afternoon hours in Concho Valley, with highs in the mid 70’s to low 80’s. An increase in cloud cover will be expected later this afternoon, and overnight showers can pop up, with chances of thunderstorms in the Southeast corner of Concho Valley. Tomorrow will be full of sunshine for most of us, but a hint cooler, with highs only in the low to mid 60’s. After a cooler weekend, we can expect temperatures to jump back up to the low to mid 80’s by the middle of next week.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!