KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, March 12th

Today will be mostly cloudy skies with highs still getting into the low 80’s. A few chances of sprinkles can pop up through the afternoon hours, but most of the rain showers and possible thunderstorms aren’t expected to come in until this evening. Lows dropping to the upper 50’s as we get into tomorrow. Highs only in the mid 70’s with rain showers and thunderstorms expected through out the day. We will see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the weekend, and chances of rain showers are expected every day as we go through this weekend and the upcoming work week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!