KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 4th

We can expect plenty of sunny skies through the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s through Sunday, and into the 100s by Monday. Humidity levels will be higher during the overnight hours, but will slowly decrease with the hotter temperatures in our area. And tropical storm Cristobal continues to move, and is expected to make landfall this Saturday, but will stay mainly to the Louisiana/Texas border. Rainfall and winds are not expected to come into Concho Valley.

