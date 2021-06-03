KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 3rd

As we get through our Thursday, we will have rain showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the morning. A slight break from the showers in the early afternoon will give us cloudy conditions, then more scattered showers and storms for the rest of the day. Highs will be reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the region. Winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will give us similar temperatures for highs, more scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. We will have chances of rain showers and thunderstorms for the next seven days, and temperatures will be cooler than average, just starting to get into the upper 80s for highs next week.

