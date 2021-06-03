KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 3rd

As we get through our Thursday, we will have rain showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the morning. A slight break from the showers in the early afternoon will give us cloudy conditions, then more scattered showers and storms for the rest of the day. Highs will be reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the region. Winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will give us similar temperatures for highs, more scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. We will have chances of rain showers and thunderstorms for the next seven days, and temperatures will be cooler than average, just starting to get into the upper 80s for highs next week.
San Angelo64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 31%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado63°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 4 mph NE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Precip
- 38%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 35%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
