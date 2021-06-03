KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 3rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we get through our Thursday, we will have rain showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the morning. A slight break from the showers in the early afternoon will give us cloudy conditions, then more scattered showers and storms for the rest of the day. Highs will be reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the region. Winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will give us similar temperatures for highs, more scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. We will have chances of rain showers and thunderstorms for the next seven days, and temperatures will be cooler than average, just starting to get into the upper 80s for highs next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Eldorado

63°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Eldorado

63°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 63°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.