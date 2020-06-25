KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 25th

We will have plenty of sunshine for today, with highs a bit warmer than yesterday, temperatures getting to the upper 90s for some areas. Winds will be coming from the southeast with speeds up to 20 mph later this afternoon. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s. Winds will calm down around 5-10 mph coming from the south. Looking ahead, we can expect triple digits starting next week Monday, and the Saharan dust will continue to get closer to our area, lowering the air quality slightly, and giving a slight haze to the area.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!