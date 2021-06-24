KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 24th

As we get through our Thursday, we are looking at a repeat of yesterday. A few morning clouds will start off the day, then clearing out before the afternoon. Temperatures will be rising to the 80s and 90s by the top of the noon. Winds will be fairly consistent from the south around 10-15 mph. This afternoon will give us plenty of sunshine with winds picking up speeds from the south around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 90s for most of the the region, with a few areas possibly hitting just into the 100s. Tonight will give us a few clouds with temperatures dropping just to the 70s for lows and winds will continue to be a light breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. For our Friday, we are going to have highs in the mid to upper 90s and a few 100s in the region, some morning clouds will clear out later and give us plenty of sunshine, and winds will be coming from the south around 10-20 mph. We will start off the weekend on the warmer side as well, but heading into Sunday, a change in temperatures will be felt, as we will slowly decrease to the 80s for highs by Monday. A few showers could develop Monday and Tuesday of next week, but they are expected to be scattered and spotty at best. After the slight cool down for the beginning of next week, we are looking to slowly climb back to average temperatures by Wednesday, hitting the mid 90s for highs.

