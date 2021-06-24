KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 24th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we get through our Thursday, we are looking at a repeat of yesterday. A few morning clouds will start off the day, then clearing out before the afternoon. Temperatures will be rising to the 80s and 90s by the top of the noon. Winds will be fairly consistent from the south around 10-15 mph. This afternoon will give us plenty of sunshine with winds picking up speeds from the south around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 90s for most of the the region, with a few areas possibly hitting just into the 100s. Tonight will give us a few clouds with temperatures dropping just to the 70s for lows and winds will continue to be a light breeze from the south around 10-15 mph. For our Friday, we are going to have highs in the mid to upper 90s and a few 100s in the region, some morning clouds will clear out later and give us plenty of sunshine, and winds will be coming from the south around 10-20 mph. We will start off the weekend on the warmer side as well, but heading into Sunday, a change in temperatures will be felt, as we will slowly decrease to the 80s for highs by Monday. A few showers could develop Monday and Tuesday of next week, but they are expected to be scattered and spotty at best. After the slight cool down for the beginning of next week, we are looking to slowly climb back to average temperatures by Wednesday, hitting the mid 90s for highs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F A few passing clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Generally clear. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Generally clear. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.