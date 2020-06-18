KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 18th

We will have more clouds than sunshine today, and winds will be a bit stronger than yesterday, with speeds up to 30 mph at times. Highs will be in the 90s. We will decrease the amount of clouds in the sky later tonight, with lows in the 70s, and winds calming down a bit from the south, but still have gusts up to 25 mph. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies with consistent winds around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20. Triple digit highs can be expected on Father’s Day, and sticking around for a few days after.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!