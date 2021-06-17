KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 17th

Getting through our Thursday morning, we will have clear skies and calm winds will increase from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will just start to get into the low 90s by the top of the noon hour. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day, with a few clouds developing around the region, but nothing major expected. Highs will be in the 90s for the region, and winds will shift a bit this afternoon, coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will shift once again, coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Heading to the last day of this work week, we will have partly cloudy skies through the region. Temperatures will be back in the 90s for highs and winds will continue to come in various directions through the day, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. This weekend will push us back into the triple digits, with Father’s Day on Sunday being the warmest with temperatures. Plenty of sunshine can be expected as well. A cold front is now coming in Monday early afternoon, so highs will only hit the 70s and 80s for the region instead of getting to the 90s. However, this is only a temporary relief, as Tuesday will bounce us back to the 90s for highs, and Wednesday will give us triple digits once again. A few spotty showers could develop on Tuesday, but with the complications of the weather patterns going on for the region, we will have to continue to keep an eye on things as next week gets closer.