KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 17th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Getting through our Thursday morning, we will have clear skies and calm winds will increase from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will just start to get into the low 90s by the top of the noon hour. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day, with a few clouds developing around the region, but nothing major expected. Highs will be in the 90s for the region, and winds will shift a bit this afternoon, coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will shift once again, coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Heading to the last day of this work week, we will have partly cloudy skies through the region. Temperatures will be back in the 90s for highs and winds will continue to come in various directions through the day, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. This weekend will push us back into the triple digits, with Father’s Day on Sunday being the warmest with temperatures. Plenty of sunshine can be expected as well. A cold front is now coming in Monday early afternoon, so highs will only hit the 70s and 80s for the region instead of getting to the 90s. However, this is only a temporary relief, as Tuesday will bounce us back to the 90s for highs, and Wednesday will give us triple digits once again. A few spotty showers could develop on Tuesday, but with the complications of the weather patterns going on for the region, we will have to continue to keep an eye on things as next week gets closer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

San Angelo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Last Week to Enter and Win!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.