KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 11th

We will have a repeat of yesterday, with temperatures a bit warmer in the low to mid 90s, and winds will increase a bit this afternoon, coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and lows in the 60s, and tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day, highs back in the mid 90s. We will continue this weather pattern through the rest of this weekend, and through the first half of next week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!