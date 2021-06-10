KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 10th

It feels like we are on repeat mode. The morning will be on the humid side to start the day. We could see some morning clouds, then clearing out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures this morning will be in the 70s and 80s, then will pick up to the 90s for highs around the region. A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service is set to stay in effect for the northern counties in the Concho Valley until 8 pm today. Tonight will have a few clouds in the skies with lows in the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow could see slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the 90s and a few cities could possibly hit the 100s. Plenty of sunshine once again, and winds will a bit breezy from the south up to 20 miles per hour, which offers no relief from the heat. Heading to the weekend will remain on the warmer side, then a slight cool down to start next week, with highs back in the 90s. A few showers and storms could possibly develop around the region as we head into late Tuesday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine for the region getting into Wednesday can be expected at this point. Until either a dry line or a major storm comes through the region anytime soon to help move out the higher dew points, we can expect to start our mornings off very humid. This does offer an opportunity for farmers to grow crops like corn. And the sunshine will help dry out the grounds, especially in areas where higher levels of saturation are, making it easier to get to the gardens and fields.

