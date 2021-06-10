KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 10th

Weather

It feels like we are on repeat mode. The morning will be on the humid side to start the day. We could see some morning clouds, then clearing out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures this morning will be in the 70s and 80s, then will pick up to the 90s for highs around the region. A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service is set to stay in effect for the northern counties in the Concho Valley until 8 pm today. Tonight will have a few clouds in the skies with lows in the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow could see slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the 90s and a few cities could possibly hit the 100s. Plenty of sunshine once again, and winds will a bit breezy from the south up to 20 miles per hour, which offers no relief from the heat. Heading to the weekend will remain on the warmer side, then a slight cool down to start next week, with highs back in the 90s. A few showers and storms could possibly develop around the region as we head into late Tuesday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine for the region getting into Wednesday can be expected at this point. Until either a dry line or a major storm comes through the region anytime soon to help move out the higher dew points, we can expect to start our mornings off very humid. This does offer an opportunity for farmers to grow crops like corn. And the sunshine will help dry out the grounds, especially in areas where higher levels of saturation are, making it easier to get to the gardens and fields.

Cloudy

San Angelo

79°F Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

77°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

