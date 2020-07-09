KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 9th

We will be under a heat advisory until 7 pm Friday, July 10th. However, this can be extended through the weekend, with highs getting up to 110. Today, we will have plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 100s. Winds from the south and southeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight we will have clear skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have another repeat of today, with sunny skies and highs back in the 100s. And we will continue a gradual warming trend through the weekend and into Monday. After Monday, we will start to cool down in high temperatures, but still be in the 100s through next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!