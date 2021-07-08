KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 8th

As we go through our Thursday morning, we are looking at having plenty of sunshine for the region. Winds will be starting off on the calm side, then increasing speeds from the northeast around 5-10 mph in the early afternoon. Temperatures will jump to the low to mid 80s by noon. For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking at temperatures getting to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs with winds also increasing from the east around 10-15 mph. A few clouds will start to develop in the region, otherwise, we are still looking at mostly sunny skies. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. For our Friday, we are expecting to have partly cloudy skies with some showers staying to the southeastern counties of the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction around 5-15 mph. This weekend will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s again. We could see a few spotty showers late Monday evening, otherwise, we will have a bit of a stretch to recover from the rainfall we have gotten the past few weeks. Temperatures will also be climbing closer to average by the middle of next week. We are usually sitting in the mid 90s for this time of year.

