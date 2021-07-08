KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 8th

Weather

As we go through our Thursday morning, we are looking at having plenty of sunshine for the region. Winds will be starting off on the calm side, then increasing speeds from the northeast around 5-10 mph in the early afternoon. Temperatures will jump to the low to mid 80s by noon. For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking at temperatures getting to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs with winds also increasing from the east around 10-15 mph. A few clouds will start to develop in the region, otherwise, we are still looking at mostly sunny skies. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. For our Friday, we are expecting to have partly cloudy skies with some showers staying to the southeastern counties of the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction around 5-15 mph. This weekend will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s again. We could see a few spotty showers late Monday evening, otherwise, we will have a bit of a stretch to recover from the rainfall we have gotten the past few weeks. Temperatures will also be climbing closer to average by the middle of next week. We are usually sitting in the mid 90s for this time of year.

Sunny

San Angelo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

