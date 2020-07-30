KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 30th

Skies will be sunny as we get through today, with highs in the upper 90s to 100s. Winds will pick up speeds from the south later this afternoon with speeds up to 15 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have a mixture of sun and clouds through the area, with highs in the 90s. Saturday will have scattered showers and possible storms developing through the day. And next week Monday will be a bit of a cool down, with the jet stream dropping into our area for the day.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!