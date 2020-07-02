KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 2nd

We will have partly cloudy skies today with highs in the 90s and a bit into the 100s as well. Winds will start picking up speed from the south with gusts up to 20 mph later this afternoon. And we can expect more showers and storms to develop later this afternoon as well. Up to an inch of rain can be expected to fall in some areas, which will cause local flooding. This weekend will have temperatures back in the triple digits, and plenty of sunshine for us through Sunday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!