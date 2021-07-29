KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 29th

To start off our Thursday morning, we will have sunny skies with calm winds. Temperatures will eventually reach the mid to upper 80s around the viewing area by the beginning of the afternoon. Later today, we can expect our temperatures to be in the low to mid 90s for highs. Partly cloudy skies will move into the area, and a few spotty showers will develop, more to the south and east portions of the region. Winds will pick up a bit and shift from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we are looking at a few clouds in the skies. Temperatures will drop to the 70s again and winds will be coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. For the last day of this week, we are looking at partly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and winds will once again vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. Moisture content will temporarily lower for the region, giving us more dry conditions for the day. However, humidity levels will elevate again this weekend. Temperatures still look promising to be in the upper 90s to low 100s and we can expect a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler temperatures seem to have a delay for later next week. While we will feel a cooling trend for the first half of next week, rain showers have delayed, so we are looking more are wide spread showers and possible thunderstorms coming in Wednesday. Highs for the middle of next week will be in the 80s. Tuesday will give us overnight lows in the mid 60s, which will feel nice and cool.
San Angelo69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 2 mph SW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 1 mph SW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 2 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 16%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 2 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 2 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
