KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 23rd

We will have partly cloudy skies through the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Possible afternoon showers can develop later today as well. Winds will be coming in from the southeast later today around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we can expect a decrease in cloud cover as we go through the overnight hours. Lows in the 70s. As we go through the weekend, we can expected scattered showers and possible thunderstorms to develop through next week Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!