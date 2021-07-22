KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 22nd

Starting off our Thursday morning, we are looking at sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, eventually reaching the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will start off with sunny skies, eventually having a few clouds later this afternoon. Winds will start off on the calm side, then increase from the southeast 5-10 mph, eventually shifting later today from the south. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s around the region. Partly cloudy skies will be in the Concho Valley this afternoon, and a few spotty showers could develop, similar to yesterday. Tonight we are looking at mostly clear skies with a few clouds. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will remain steady from the south around 5-10 mph. For our Friday, we are looking at another day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, hitting the low to mid 90s. A few more spotty showers look to develop around the region once again. This weekend will kick off temperatures hitting the upper 90s to low 100s for the Concho Valley. We will once again have a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Warmer temperatures will stick around into the first half of next week so far. Our spell of drier conditions will be over by this weekend though, with elevated levels of moisture coming back late Friday. While our afternoons won’t be impacted drastically, our mornings will be back to being more on the humid side. Heat indices will be in the triple digits starting Saturday and lasting until at least next week Wednesday.

Sunny

San Angelo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

