KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 22nd

Starting off our Thursday morning, we are looking at sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, eventually reaching the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will start off with sunny skies, eventually having a few clouds later this afternoon. Winds will start off on the calm side, then increase from the southeast 5-10 mph, eventually shifting later today from the south. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s around the region. Partly cloudy skies will be in the Concho Valley this afternoon, and a few spotty showers could develop, similar to yesterday. Tonight we are looking at mostly clear skies with a few clouds. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will remain steady from the south around 5-10 mph. For our Friday, we are looking at another day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, hitting the low to mid 90s. A few more spotty showers look to develop around the region once again. This weekend will kick off temperatures hitting the upper 90s to low 100s for the Concho Valley. We will once again have a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Warmer temperatures will stick around into the first half of next week so far. Our spell of drier conditions will be over by this weekend though, with elevated levels of moisture coming back late Friday. While our afternoons won’t be impacted drastically, our mornings will be back to being more on the humid side. Heat indices will be in the triple digits starting Saturday and lasting until at least next week Wednesday.

