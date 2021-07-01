KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 1st

We are now entering the second half of the 2021 year, and we kick things off this morning with mostly sunny skies in the region. Temperatures will rise to the 80s by the top of the noon hour and winds will be relatively calm, picking up speeds around mid morning around 5-10 mph from the southwest before calming back down. This afternoon will have a little more cloud cover across the region, similar to yesterday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region for highs. Winds will pick up speeds from the east around 5-10 mph. Similar to yesterday, we could have some small patches of misty sprinkles across the region in the afternoon. Not enough to make everything wet, but enough to give a slight bit of relief for anyone enjoying the outdoors. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have an increase in clouds throughout the day, with highs in the 90s and winds will vary in directions around 5-10 mph. This weekend is still a bit on the crazy side for forecasting. Scattered showers across the region are expected more for Saturday evening. We are now looking at better chances of organized showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will only be hitting the 80s starting Saturday, with a few days of possibly getting just at ninety degrees. Tuesday is also looking to be much cooler, with highs hitting the 70s and low 80s across the region. More rain showers will also be expected. A dry line continues to push into the state from the Great Lakes area, however, we are in a position of this movement where we could either get the edge of this dry line, or we are going to just barely get missed. Either way, we are still going to have much cooler temperatures for this time of year compared to average temperatures, and much cooler than what we had for last year’s temperatures.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video