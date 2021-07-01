KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 1st

We are now entering the second half of the 2021 year, and we kick things off this morning with mostly sunny skies in the region. Temperatures will rise to the 80s by the top of the noon hour and winds will be relatively calm, picking up speeds around mid morning around 5-10 mph from the southwest before calming back down. This afternoon will have a little more cloud cover across the region, similar to yesterday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region for highs. Winds will pick up speeds from the east around 5-10 mph. Similar to yesterday, we could have some small patches of misty sprinkles across the region in the afternoon. Not enough to make everything wet, but enough to give a slight bit of relief for anyone enjoying the outdoors. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have an increase in clouds throughout the day, with highs in the 90s and winds will vary in directions around 5-10 mph. This weekend is still a bit on the crazy side for forecasting. Scattered showers across the region are expected more for Saturday evening. We are now looking at better chances of organized showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will only be hitting the 80s starting Saturday, with a few days of possibly getting just at ninety degrees. Tuesday is also looking to be much cooler, with highs hitting the 70s and low 80s across the region. More rain showers will also be expected. A dry line continues to push into the state from the Great Lakes area, however, we are in a position of this movement where we could either get the edge of this dry line, or we are going to just barely get missed. Either way, we are still going to have much cooler temperatures for this time of year compared to average temperatures, and much cooler than what we had for last year’s temperatures.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

79°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.