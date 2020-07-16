KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 16th

We will be in the upper 90s to mid 100s for highs today. Winds will be fairly light from the south 5-10 mph. A little bit more cloud cover for the morning will shift to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Looking ahead, we will be in the mid to upper 90s for highs by the end of the weekend, and continue to slowly decrease in temperatures into the first half of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!