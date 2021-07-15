KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, July 15th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start our Thursday morning, we can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures starting in the 70s and winds will be coming from the south as a light breeze, with speeds around 10-15 mph. By the early afternoon, we will be in the 80s for temperatures. Winds will increase a bit from the south around 15-20 mph, but this is temporary. We will also have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s for highs. As we get into the evening and overnight hours, we will drop our temperatures to the 60s and 70s for lows. A few clouds will stick around in the skies and winds will still be a slight bit breezy from the south around 10-15 mph. For the final day of this week, we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s and winds still coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. This weekend looks to have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 90s for the region. Later Monday of next week, a cold front will push through the region, dropping our temperatures around 10-15 degrees for highs. Widespread showers and storms can be expected for the day Tuesday. A pocket of cooler air will stick around as we head into the middle of next week as well, giving us highs only in the 70s, which is very unusual for the middle of July in west central Texas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Generally clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.