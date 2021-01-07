KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, January 7th

Today will give us plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the region, and winds from the north around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we can expect a few clouds in the sky, with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies with highs back in the mid to upper 50s, and eastern winds up to 10 mph. Getting closer to Sunday, we will have average temperatures, but Sunday will have funky weather, with rain showers in the early morning, transitioning over to mixed precipitation. A brief period of time will give us snow, but this isn’t expected to stick around. Next week will bring us back to the 50s and 60s for highs and a mix of sun and clouds.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!