KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, January 28th

Going through our Thursday, we can expect mostly cloudy skies through the day, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s around the region and winds mostly from an eastern direction around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have a decrease in clouds with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side again, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend will provide plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 60s. The first half will give us a warming trend, which will put our highs back in the 70s and some areas could be back in the 80s as well.

