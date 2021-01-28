KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, January 28th

Going through our Thursday, we can expect mostly cloudy skies through the day, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s around the region and winds mostly from an eastern direction around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have a decrease in clouds with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side again, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend will provide plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 60s. The first half will give us a warming trend, which will put our highs back in the 70s and some areas could be back in the 80s as well.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!