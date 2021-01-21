KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, January 21st

We will have a few more rain showers around the region today, with highs a bit warmer, in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph all day. Tonight, we will have skies clearing out of clouds, with lows in the 40s and winds still coming from the southwest up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be more on the sunny side to end our work week, with highs in the 60s and winds will vary in direction all day around 5-10 mph. This weekend will have mostly cloudy skies again, and a few more rain showers are likely to develop in the overnight hours to early Sunday morning. Next week will have plenty of sunshine for us, with highs in the 50s and 60s for the first half of the week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!