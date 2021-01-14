KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, January 14th

We will have another day of sunshine for our Thursday, but temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will also be a bit breezy, mostly from the north up to 25 mph. Tonight will have clear skies, winds will calm down, and lows will drop to the 30s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with highs back in low to mid 50s and northwest winds around 5-15 mph. We’ll continue to feel the 50s and 60s for temperatures through the weekend and into next week, but cooler temperatures are on the way, and we will feel this change around the middle of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!