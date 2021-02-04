KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 4th
San Angelo65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 11 mph NW
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Robert Lee62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eldorado61°F Fair Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Mertzon67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eden64°F Fair Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Going through the day, we will have temperatures warming up a bit by the early afternoon hours, reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s. A cold front is expected to move through the region as we head into the mid afternoon. Winds will also shift, eventually coming from a northern direction around 10-20 mph. Tonight, winds will calm down a bit from the east around 5-10 mph. Lows will drop to the 30s and 40s, with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies, with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will vary in direction all day, coming in around 5-10 mph. The weekend is expected to be more on the sunny side, and next week will give us colder temperatures as we head to the middle of the week.
