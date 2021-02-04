KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 4th

A record breaking day with a high off 82 in San Angelo. This passed the previous record of 81 set back in 1976. The Northern couinties say 80s while the southern part of the Concho Valley saw upper 70s. Overnight is staying warm with low 50s for overnight lows. Mid 70s are expected for highs for Thursday as a front moves through late in the day. This will bring our overnight lows back into the upper 30s and highs back in the low 60s.

For the rest of the weekend temperatures stay closer to normal. The next cold front is slow moving and takes its time to get to us. This front makes the highs down in the low 50s and keeps the cold temperatures for a couple of days.