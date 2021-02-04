KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 4th

Weather

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

61°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eden

64°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Going through the day, we will have temperatures warming up a bit by the early afternoon hours, reaching the upper 60s to mid 70s. A cold front is expected to move through the region as we head into the mid afternoon. Winds will also shift, eventually coming from a northern direction around 10-20 mph. Tonight, winds will calm down a bit from the east around 5-10 mph. Lows will drop to the 30s and 40s, with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies, with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will vary in direction all day, coming in around 5-10 mph. The weekend is expected to be more on the sunny side, and next week will give us colder temperatures as we head to the middle of the week.

Thursday

73° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 40°

Friday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Saturday

66° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 66° 36°

Sunday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 74° 47°

Monday

75° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 75° 37°

Tuesday

67° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 67° 28°

Wednesday

42° / 23°
Cloudy
Cloudy 11% 42° 23°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.