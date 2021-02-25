KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 25th

Cloudy

San Angelo

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
38°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

46°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
36°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
37°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

46°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
35°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
38°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

For today, we are going to have plenty of cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will be much cooler today, in the 40s and 50s for all of us. Winds will also be coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, scattered rain showers with lows in the 30s and winds from the north around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off a bit on the cloudy side, then clearing out a bit to give us a little bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s. This weekend will be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms looking to be a bit more promising to end February. A cold front early Sunday morning will drop our temperatures to the 30s for highs on Monday and scattered showers and storms, but a quick turn around is in store for us by the middle of next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

49° / 38°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 49° 38°

Friday

69° / 45°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 16% 69° 45°

Saturday

77° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 57°

Sunday

67° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 67° 40°

Monday

53° / 37°
Showers
Showers 64% 53° 37°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 66° 45°

Wednesday

76° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 76° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
48°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
49°

48°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
46°

47°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
47°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
47°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
22%
47°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
47°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
46°

44°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

42°

8 PM
Cloudy
21%
42°

41°

9 PM
Showers
41%
41°

41°

10 PM
Showers
53%
41°

41°

11 PM
Showers
57%
41°

41°

12 AM
Showers
46%
41°

41°

1 AM
Showers
49%
41°

40°

2 AM
Showers
44%
40°

40°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
40°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
40°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
40°

39°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
39°

