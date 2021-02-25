KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 25th

For today, we are going to have plenty of cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will be much cooler today, in the 40s and 50s for all of us. Winds will also be coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, scattered rain showers with lows in the 30s and winds from the north around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off a bit on the cloudy side, then clearing out a bit to give us a little bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s. This weekend will be cloudy with scattered thunderstorms looking to be a bit more promising to end February. A cold front early Sunday morning will drop our temperatures to the 30s for highs on Monday and scattered showers and storms, but a quick turn around is in store for us by the middle of next week.

