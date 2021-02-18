KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 18th

Cloudy

San Angelo

22°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
13°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

20°F Cloudy Feels like 9°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
14°F Clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

18°F Cloudy Feels like 5°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
10°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

18°F Cloudy Feels like 6°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
11°F Mainly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low 11F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

20°F Cloudy Feels like 7°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
12°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

We are expecting one last day of cooler temperatures today with highs in the 30s for the region. Snow fall in the southern parts of the Concho Valley will be expected to leave another 1-4 inches of snow, mostly to the southwest. Tomorrow will start to give us warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the 50s and plenty of sunshine, even into this weekend. Temperatures aren’t expected to drop below freezing after the overnight hours tonight, and we’ll continue to see the ice and snow melt.

Thursday

30° / 11°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 30° 11°

Friday

50° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 50° 28°

Saturday

57° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 57° 40°

Sunday

60° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 60° 28°

Monday

60° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 60° 38°

Tuesday

67° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 67° 47°

Wednesday

76° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 76° 47°

23°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
23°

25°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
25°

26°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
26°

28°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
28°

28°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
28°

29°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
29°

27°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
27°

25°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
25°

23°

9 PM
Clear
5%
23°

21°

10 PM
Clear
6%
21°

19°

11 PM
Clear
6%
19°

18°

12 AM
Clear
7%
18°

18°

1 AM
Clear
7%
18°

17°

2 AM
Clear
7%
17°

16°

3 AM
Clear
7%
16°

15°

4 AM
Clear
7%
15°

15°

5 AM
Clear
7%
15°

14°

6 AM
Clear
7%
14°

13°

7 AM
Clear
6%
13°

14°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
14°

20°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
20°

27°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
27°

32°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

