KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 18th
San Angelo22°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee20°F Cloudy Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado18°F Cloudy Feels like 5°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon18°F Cloudy Feels like 6°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden20°F Cloudy Feels like 7°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
We are expecting one last day of cooler temperatures today with highs in the 30s for the region. Snow fall in the southern parts of the Concho Valley will be expected to leave another 1-4 inches of snow, mostly to the southwest. Tomorrow will start to give us warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the 50s and plenty of sunshine, even into this weekend. Temperatures aren’t expected to drop below freezing after the overnight hours tonight, and we’ll continue to see the ice and snow melt.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo21°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee20°F Cloudy Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado18°F Cloudy Feels like 5°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon18°F Cloudy Feels like 6°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden20°F Cloudy Feels like 7°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
7 Day
- Humidity