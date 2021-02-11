KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 11th

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the entire region until 3 PM today.

During the morning hours, we can expect areas of mixed precipitation around the region, but mostly freezing rain, making driving conditions a bit difficult. Highs will only be reaching the low to mid 30s around the region, and winds will be coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Later in the afternoon into the evening, winds will calm down 5-10 mph from the northeast, lows will be in the 20s and we can expect cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be even cooler, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s and northeast winds 5-15 mph. We will continue a descend in temperatures as we head to the end of the weekend, and single digit lows can also be expected. We could potentially drop below zero for overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday. More mixed precipitation could come our way next Wednesday.