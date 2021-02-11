KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, February 11th

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the entire region until 3 PM today.

During the morning hours, we can expect areas of mixed precipitation around the region, but mostly freezing rain, making driving conditions a bit difficult. Highs will only be reaching the low to mid 30s around the region, and winds will be coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Later in the afternoon into the evening, winds will calm down 5-10 mph from the northeast, lows will be in the 20s and we can expect cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be even cooler, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s and northeast winds 5-15 mph. We will continue a descend in temperatures as we head to the end of the weekend, and single digit lows can also be expected. We could potentially drop below zero for overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday. More mixed precipitation could come our way next Wednesday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

38° / 25°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 81% 38° 25°

Friday

33° / 21°
Cloudy
Cloudy 8% 33° 21°

Saturday

31° / 18°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 31° 18°

Sunday

24° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 24°

Monday

22° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 22°

Tuesday

46° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 46° 29°

Wednesday

42° / 19°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 42° 19°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

25°

10 AM
Light Freezing Rain
47%
25°

27°

11 AM
Freezing Drizzle
31%
27°

27°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
27°

30°

1 PM
Heavy Freezing Rain
66%
30°

31°

2 PM
Wintry Mix
79%
31°

33°

3 PM
Rain/Snow
74%
33°

35°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
35°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
36°

37°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
37°

35°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
35°

33°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
33°

32°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
30°

30°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
30°

30°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
30°

30°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
30°

29°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
29°

28°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
28°

28°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
27°

26°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
26°

27°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
27°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.