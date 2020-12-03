KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, December 3rd

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with breezy winds from the northwest around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today as well, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s for the region. Tonight, we can expect clear skies and calm winds, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine and highs back in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will also be coming in 5-10 mph from varying directions. As we push through the weekend, we will have clouds on and off, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The first half of next week will also mirror the weekend, and possible highs in the upper 60s by Wednesday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!