KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, December 31st

Cold and dreary across the Concho Valley as temperatures have steadily dropped throughout the day. One of the weird days where the warmest temp was during the early morning hours only getting into the lower 60s. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight with overnight low expected in the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of the region. Widespread rain will continue off and on throughout the evening, with rain begining to transition into winter mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow around midnight tonight.

Tomorrow, temperatures will remain cold for the area with high only getting into the mid 30s. During the late morning hours the winter mix of precipitation will transition to mostly snow. That snow will continue until the evening hours when the storm begins to move out of the region. Current focus will on the western counties, places like Big Lake, Sterling City, and Ozona could see upwards of 6+ inches. 2-4 inches can be expected along the central Concho Valley like San Angelo and Robert Lee. The eastern counties will likely be less than 2 inches of snow.