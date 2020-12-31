KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, December 31st

A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire Concho Valley region until midnight. Our morning hours will start off with a rain and snow mixed precipitation, then will transition over to snow showers by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only be peaking in the low to mid 30s for highs today. Snowfall totals this afternoon vary. In the east, smaller amounts can be expected, around 1-2 inches. The central portion of the region could see 2-3 inches of snowfall total, and the western part of the Concho Valley is looking at possibly getting up to 5 inches of snow. Tonight, the system will be leaving the area, heading in a northern direction, and skies will slowly clear up through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow, we continue to to see more sunshine in the region, and highs will begin to warm back up, with temperatures reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.
