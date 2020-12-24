KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, December 24th

Merry Christmas Eve everyone! Today will be a bit cooler for temperatures, with highs in the 50s for the region, winds from the west around 5-20 mph, and sunny skies. Tonight, we will have an increase in clouds, with lows in the 20s and 30s and west winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be more cloudy, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s and southwest winds coming in around 5-10 mph. This weekend will put us back in the 70s for temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Next Tuesday looks to be more favorable for rain showers to develop around the Concho Valley region.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!