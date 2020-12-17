KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, December 17th

Our Thursday will be a bit warmer, with plenty of sunny skies, highs in the low 60s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 40s and southern winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the low 60s and south winds coming in up to 30 mph. This weekend will be fairly average, with highs around 60 degrees, and sunny skies. Next week is the first day of winter, but for the first half of next week, we will be closer to 70 degrees for highs.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!