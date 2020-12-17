KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, December 17th

A cool day for high across the Concho Valley with mid 50s for most. Overnight lows in the mid 20. Thursday it will feel warmer with winds from the south. Highs are back in the 60s. Lows are finally getting back to above freezing.

Saturday another cold front cools down the Concho Valley to upper 50s. This cool day is short lived while warm air comes back. Next week 60s come back for highs.