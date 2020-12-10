KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, December 10th

Today will give us near-record highs for temperatures, as most of the region can expect upper 70s to low 80s. We will also have plenty of sunny skies, but winds will be a bit on the breezy side later today, coming from the south and southwest up to 20 mph. Tonight, we will have an increase in clouds, with southwest winds around 5-15 mph and lows only in the 50s. Tomorrow will start off with early morning showers, then clearing skies for the rest of the morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s. This is only the tail-end of a cold front moving through, but Sunday will give us even cooler temperatures, with highs only in the 50s, and lows dropping to the 20s. Next week is looking a bit cooler than anticipated, with highs only reaching the 50s, and possibly the low 60s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!