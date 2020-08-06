KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 6th

We will have mostly sunny skies for today, with highs getting into the 100s for the region. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. Winds will still be from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with highs back in the 90s and 100s and winds from the south up to 20 mph. We will continue this repetitive cycle into the first half of next week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!