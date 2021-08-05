KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 5th

To start off our Thursday morning, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies for the region. Temperatures will eventually climb to the 80s and winds will start off on the calm side, then pick up from the south 5-10 mph around mid morning. As we get through the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Clouds will start to develop around the region, giving us partly cloudy skies. Winds will also shift in the mid afternoon hours, coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we are looking to have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the southwest up to ten miles per hour. To finish this week tomorrow, we will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. The weekend still looks promising to have warmer temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s across the region. Heading into next week, we are looking more of a mixture of sun and clouds through the week. Temperatures will also be around average for this time of year, which is the upper 90s. Chances of rain don’t look to happen in the next seven days. However, later today we could have some spotty showers around the region, more sticking to the southern portions of the Concho Valley. Hazy conditions will also be moving out of our area as well, so air quality will be back in the good range, and we will have more of the summer-like feeling.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video