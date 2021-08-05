KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 5th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Thursday morning, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies for the region. Temperatures will eventually climb to the 80s and winds will start off on the calm side, then pick up from the south 5-10 mph around mid morning. As we get through the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Clouds will start to develop around the region, giving us partly cloudy skies. Winds will also shift in the mid afternoon hours, coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we are looking to have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the southwest up to ten miles per hour. To finish this week tomorrow, we will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. The weekend still looks promising to have warmer temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s across the region. Heading into next week, we are looking more of a mixture of sun and clouds through the week. Temperatures will also be around average for this time of year, which is the upper 90s. Chances of rain don’t look to happen in the next seven days. However, later today we could have some spotty showers around the region, more sticking to the southern portions of the Concho Valley. Hazy conditions will also be moving out of our area as well, so air quality will be back in the good range, and we will have more of the summer-like feeling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.