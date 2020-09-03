KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 3rd

We will have a mix of sun and clouds today again, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will start off calm, then increase from the north and northwest around 5-15 mph this afternoon. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will give us partly cloudy skies again, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and a slight chance of showers and storms developing around the area. Winds from the east around 5-15 mph. Looking ahead to this Labor Day weekend, we will have cooler temperatures throughout, then a mass of cooler air from the north will make it’s way to our area for next Wednesday, dropping our highs to the 70s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!