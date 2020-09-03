KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 3rd

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The equalization channel between the north and south pools of Twin Buttes Reservoir is not full often. While south pool levels have been above the 1,926 feet mark needed for equalization, there is only a few feet left before the south pool drops below equalization level. Recently, the flow that has kept recreational boaters, anglers and water monitors happy. As it stands now, the shallow water presents a hazard to all but the most shallow draft boats.

"The equalization channel is a really neat area to take advantage of when it does have water," said local kayaker Kendra Burleson. "It actually brings me back to my childhood when I would go fishing there with my dad, from my memories I don't recall it ever being as dry as it got in my adult life. With it drying out I also love biking. So, the lake right now is suitable to bike long distances and then you get to see the effects of that drought."