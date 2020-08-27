KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 27th

As we continue through the second half of the week, we will continue with our warming trend getting into the weekend, with triple digit highs coming back starting tomorrow. Highs today will be in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be clear with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow will see temperatures in the 100s for the region, and many counties could see a heat advisory take effect as well. This weekend will keep us in the triple digit highs, and into part of next week. Cooler temperatures will be coming as we head into September.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!