KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 26th

For our early morning hours, we are looking to have clear skies in the area. Temperatures will start off in the 70s and winds will be on the calm side. By the end of the morning, we will be in the 80s for temperatures with sunny skies and winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we will have an increase in cloud cover through the region. A few spotty showers can be expected for the southern half of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will continue to come from an eastern direction, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour later today. Tonight will have mostly clear conditions with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. Tomorrow will give us a sunny start to the morning, then an increase in clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. Our weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and we will continue to have higher levels of moisture. Next week will have a slight change in weather patterns. We could see some spotty showers for Tuesday, and more widespread showers for Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer though, as we look to have highs in the mid to upper 90s around the viewing area. A low pressure system will continue to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane. At this time, forecast models now have the hurricane shifted to the east a bit, so we are looking at more of partly cloudy skies for next week as a result. Several factors continue to play a role in the movement and development of this system, and we will continue to monitor them as the rest of this week progresses.

