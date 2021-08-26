KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 26th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For our early morning hours, we are looking to have clear skies in the area. Temperatures will start off in the 70s and winds will be on the calm side. By the end of the morning, we will be in the 80s for temperatures with sunny skies and winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we will have an increase in cloud cover through the region. A few spotty showers can be expected for the southern half of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will continue to come from an eastern direction, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour later today. Tonight will have mostly clear conditions with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. Tomorrow will give us a sunny start to the morning, then an increase in clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. Our weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and we will continue to have higher levels of moisture. Next week will have a slight change in weather patterns. We could see some spotty showers for Tuesday, and more widespread showers for Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer though, as we look to have highs in the mid to upper 90s around the viewing area. A low pressure system will continue to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane. At this time, forecast models now have the hurricane shifted to the east a bit, so we are looking at more of partly cloudy skies for next week as a result. Several factors continue to play a role in the movement and development of this system, and we will continue to monitor them as the rest of this week progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.