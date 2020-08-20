KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 20th

We will start our day with mostly cloudy skies through the area, spotty showers mostly in the eastern parts of the region. Clouds will clear out later this afternoon, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will pick up from the southeast around 5-10 mph.

Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s.

As we head into the weekend, we can expect to be back in the triple digits for highs, with spotty showers Saturday and Monday morning.

Next week will have cooler temperatures because of a tropical system making its way into the Gulf. This system is expected to strengthen and could become a hurricane before making landfall in the southern states.

More Stories for you

• Shannon Medical Center introduces new AirMed2 aircraft

EXCLUSIVE 360° PHOTOS | SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Medical Center’s new AirMed2 will be stationed at the San Angelo Regional Airport. The…

• Our Water: Concho River bank stabilization project between Oakes and Rio Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most San Angleloans are familiar with the pristine picturesque park space and river walk along the…

• 24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• TGC Health Department confirms 46th death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient from causes r…

• Man who lost his father in 9/11 attacks writes memoir, shares message of hope

Matthew John Bocchi was nine-years-old when his father, John Bocchi, was killed in the terrorist attacks on September…

• San Angelo ISD announces new campus principals and leadership

Courtesy of SAISD : San Angelo, Texas – San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following…