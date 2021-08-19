KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 19th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Thursday morning, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for the region. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning, then slowly increase to the low to mid 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph to start the day off, then increase up to 15 miles per hour by mid morning. As we go through the later part of the day, temperatures will reach the 90s for highs today. We will still have partly cloudy skies for the most part, but we will start to see a decrease in clouds by the later afternoon to early evening hours. Winds will continue to come in from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight is looking to give us mostly clear skies for the viewing area. Temperatures will drop back to the 70s and winds will still come from the south up to 15 miles per hour. For the end of this week, we can expect highs in the 90s again. Winds will be consistently from the south up to 15 miles per hour and we will have mostly sunny skies. The weekend and first half of next week will continue to give us plenty of sunshine for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 90s for the entire region by next week Monday. More clouds will be coming back by the middle of next week though, which could give us cooler temperatures. Dew points are looking to be in the 60s and 70s through next week through, so even though we are a bit cooler than average, we are looking to have heat indices in the triple digits because of the higher humidity levels. Not only will mornings be muggy, but afternoons with higher temperatures will also be on the uncomfortable side as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

78°F Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

78°F Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.