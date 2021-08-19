KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 19th

To start off our Thursday morning, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for the region. Temperatures will start in the 70s this morning, then slowly increase to the low to mid 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph to start the day off, then increase up to 15 miles per hour by mid morning. As we go through the later part of the day, temperatures will reach the 90s for highs today. We will still have partly cloudy skies for the most part, but we will start to see a decrease in clouds by the later afternoon to early evening hours. Winds will continue to come in from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight is looking to give us mostly clear skies for the viewing area. Temperatures will drop back to the 70s and winds will still come from the south up to 15 miles per hour. For the end of this week, we can expect highs in the 90s again. Winds will be consistently from the south up to 15 miles per hour and we will have mostly sunny skies. The weekend and first half of next week will continue to give us plenty of sunshine for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 90s for the entire region by next week Monday. More clouds will be coming back by the middle of next week though, which could give us cooler temperatures. Dew points are looking to be in the 60s and 70s through next week through, so even though we are a bit cooler than average, we are looking to have heat indices in the triple digits because of the higher humidity levels. Not only will mornings be muggy, but afternoons with higher temperatures will also be on the uncomfortable side as well.

