KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 13th

A heat advisory continues to be in effect for Concho, Mcculloch, Schleicher, and Menard counties until 7 pm Friday. The heat advisory for Tom Green, Irion, Sterling, Coke, Runnels, and Coleman counties will elevate at 1 pm today to an excessive heat warning, which will be in effect until 7 pm Friday evening. Highs will be in the 100s for the region, and winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow will be hot, with highs possibly breaking records for several areas. After tomorrow, we will start to cool down with spotty showers Saturday and Monday. Wednesday next week will be much cooler, with cloudy skies and scattered showers in the region.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!