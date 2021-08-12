KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, August 12th

Starting off our Thursday morning, we will have temperatures still in the 70s, eventually getting to the upper 80s to low 90s by the top of the afternoon. Skies will have a few clouds, otherwise, we are looking at plenty of sunshine. Winds will start off from the south around 5-10 mph, then increase by mid morning up to 15 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures increase to the mid to upper 90s for highs across the Concho Valley. Winds will remain steady from the south around 10-15 mph. We will continue to have plenty of sunny skies as well. Later tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will drop back to the 70s for lows and winds will calm down slight, but still come from the south around 5-10 mph. Friday will provide partly cloudy skies around the viewing area. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s once again. Winds will be shifting a bit through, starting from the south, then eventually coming more from the east around 5-10 mph. This weekend will give us spotty showers across the region, expected to start later Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, we could see periodic rain showers around the region all day, and then sunny skies for next week Monday afternoon, followed by late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to be a bit cooler than average starting this weekend as well. We are also looking to have more humidity in the air starting this weekend. This is because of the higher dew points and the cooler temperatures we are expected to have.

Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
