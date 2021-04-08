KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 8th

Weather

Another warmer day for the region, with temperatures reaching the low 90s for highs. Winds will be coming from the west and southwest around 5-15 mph and we will have mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and winds varying in direction around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 90s and winds from the west 10-20 mph and mostly sunny skies. A slight cool down for Saturday, then more warmer temperatures for Sunday. A cold front will drop us to the 70s for next Monday, then possible scattered showers for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 93° 62°

Friday

95° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 95° 52°

Saturday

81° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 53°

Sunday

91° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 61°

Monday

80° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 80° 53°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 73° 54°

Wednesday

67° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 67° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
1%
63°

63°

7 AM
Clear
1%
63°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
70°
Sunny

San Angelo

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Generally clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

