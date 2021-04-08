KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 8th

Another warmer day for the region, with temperatures reaching the low 90s for highs. Winds will be coming from the west and southwest around 5-15 mph and we will have mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and winds varying in direction around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 90s and winds from the west 10-20 mph and mostly sunny skies. A slight cool down for Saturday, then more warmer temperatures for Sunday. A cold front will drop us to the 70s for next Monday, then possible scattered showers for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
