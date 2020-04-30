KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 30th

Today will have plenty of sunshine for us, and highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for Concho Valley. Winds coming from the south around 10-15 mph this afternoon. Tonight we will have clear skies, and winds calming down around 5-10 mph. Lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, highs in the low to mid 90s, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Triple digits can be expected this weekend, but another cool down for the middle of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!