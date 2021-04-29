KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 29th

Going through our Thursday, we will have scattered rain showers with a few thunderstorms possibly developing. We aren’t expecting anything severe for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the 60s. Winds will be coming from the north 10-20 mph. Tonight will give us more scattered showers with lows in the 50s and north winds 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have slight warmer temperatures with a few more lingering showers. Highs in the 70s with northeast winds 10-15 mph. We will continue this trend heading into the weekend as well then we will warm back up to the 80s and 90s starting Sunday through next week Wednesday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 56°
Showers
Showers 75% 66° 56°

Friday

67° / 59°
Showers
Showers 55% 67° 59°

Saturday

66° / 57°
Rain/Thunder
Rain/Thunder 96% 66° 57°

Sunday

89° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 89° 63°

Monday

89° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 81° 53°

Wednesday

85° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 85° 58°

Hourly Forecast

59°

11 AM
Showers
51%
59°

60°

12 PM
Showers
36%
60°

62°

1 PM
Few Showers
34%
62°

65°

2 PM
Showers
52%
65°

66°

3 PM
Showers
59%
66°

66°

4 PM
Showers
58%
66°

65°

5 PM
Showers
54%
65°

64°

6 PM
Showers
57%
64°

63°

7 PM
Rain
71%
63°

63°

8 PM
Rain
80%
63°

62°

9 PM
Rain
79%
62°

62°

10 PM
Rain
86%
62°

61°

11 PM
Rain
81%
61°

62°

12 AM
Rain
74%
62°

61°

1 AM
Rain
74%
61°

61°

2 AM
Rain
77%
61°

60°

3 AM
Rain
63%
60°

60°

4 AM
Showers
50%
60°

59°

5 AM
Showers
49%
59°

59°

6 AM
Showers
55%
59°

58°

7 AM
Showers
51%
58°

57°

8 AM
Showers
56%
57°

57°

9 AM
Showers
51%
57°

59°

10 AM
Few Showers
31%
59°
San Angelo

59°F Rain Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
55°F Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

57°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
55°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
54°F Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

57°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Occasional rain. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Standard Conservation

