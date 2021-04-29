KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 29th

SAN ANGELO, TX, 04/21/2021— The YMCA of San Angelo is excited to announce that the Mabee Foundation has awarded a $600,000.00 challenge grant for “The Big Picture” Capital Campaign. The major requirement of this challenge grant requires that the Y raise an additional $589,000.00 by April 13, 2022 before funds can be distributed. With the award of this grant, the Y is well on its way to reaching its goal, but support from other community leaders and funders is still needed.

These funds will support the renovation of the purchased property located at 2833 College Hills Boulevard, allowing for an expansion of the Little Explorer’s Preschool Program.