KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 29th

Going through our Thursday, we will have scattered rain showers with a few thunderstorms possibly developing. We aren’t expecting anything severe for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the 60s. Winds will be coming from the north 10-20 mph. Tonight will give us more scattered showers with lows in the 50s and north winds 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have slight warmer temperatures with a few more lingering showers. Highs in the 70s with northeast winds 10-15 mph. We will continue this trend heading into the weekend as well then we will warm back up to the 80s and 90s starting Sunday through next week Wednesday.
- Humidity
San Angelo59°F Rain Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Precip
- 85%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 81%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado57°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 57%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Precip
- 87%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden57°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Occasional rain. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 73%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
