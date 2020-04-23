KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 23rd

Another day of sunshine for us in Concho Valley, and winds will be calm for most of the morning, then picking up from the southwest at 5-10 mph around the mid afternoon hours. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, clear skies and dry conditions can be expected. Lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with the exception of winds coming in from the north around 5-10 mph. This will give us a cool down for this upcoming Saturday, with highs in the 70s.

